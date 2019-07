A man died late Saturday evening after being hit by a shooting stone in Darhal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Ahmed (55) son of Wazir Mohammad resident of Dodaj.

As per locals, the incident took place at Dhoke Thamal in Darhal.

The police has registered a case and started an investigation, said an official.