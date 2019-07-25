Man electrocuted, two buffaloes killed due to rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A man died on Thursday due to electric shock amid heavy rainfall in Kandi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ishfaq son of Chandi resident of Kandi in Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri district.

Two buffaloes were also got killed when a cattle shed collapsed due to heavy rains in Chak Patti village of Teryath in Rajouri.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a man died along-with his seven cattle when his shed collapsed in Chamrer village of Surankote in Poonch district.

Heavy rainfall is going on in the area since Wednesday evening.