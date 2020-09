A man got killed after he fell from ridge of a hill in Draj village of Rajouri’s Kotranka area.

Incident took place on Wednesday late evening hours when Mohammad Jameel son of Ghulam Rasool, in his mid 60s, and a retired guard from fisheries department, was taking bath and his foot slipped and he fell over a stone rock.

“He suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot” said officials of police. They added that legal formalities into the matter have been started in Budhal police station.