A 21-year-old man from Sandote village of Balakote in Mendhar died after falling from the roof of his house on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Saiful Islam son of Raqib Khan who is the resident of Sandote village of Balakote in Mendhar sub-division.

Police officials said that the man fell from roof of house and got injured after which his family members shifted him to Primary Health Center Dhargaloon where doctors announced him as brought dead.