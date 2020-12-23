Man held with charas in Rajouri: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Rajouri arrested a person and recovered a consignment of charas from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri Chandan Kohli, said that a team headed by SHO Rajouri Sameer Jillani under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Rajouri, Vinod Sharma was on routine naka checking duty at Darhali bridge area when a car JK02BH 0626 was signaled to stop.

“Although the car driver stopped his vehicle but he was behaving suspiciously after which policemen on duty carried out thorough frisking of car recovering 252 rolls (Challis) of Charas like substance with weight of the substance is around five kilograms.” The SSP said.

He added that the man identified as Sharaz Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Aitti area near Rajouri town has been arrested and booked in a case under FIR 652/2020 under section 8(a)/20/60 of NDPS Act with further investigation into the matter is going on.