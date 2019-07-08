Man injured in cross-LoC firing

A 65-year-old man was injured as the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.
Reports said that Ram Saroop, son of Sita Ram and a resident of Kalsian village, was sleeping at his home when he was hit on his hand by a bullet that entered through the window at about 4 am.
He was shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Nowshera, where he was undergoing treatment when last reports poured in. His condition was stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, the police said that exchange of small arms fire between the armies of India and Paskitan started at around 4 am and continued intermittently for two hours.