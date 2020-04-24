Man killed in lightning

A 30-year-old-man was killed after being struck by lightning in village Bhangai of Thanamandi here.

The deceased has been identified as Sajjad Hussain, son of Munir Hussain.

A police official said the lightning struck near the house of the deceased resulting in his on-the-spot death due to impact of the lightning.

Man arrested from Pattan village

Baramulla, Apr 24: Police on Friday said it arrested a man accused of attempting to molest a deaf-and-dumb girl in Pattan area of north Kashmir.

A police official said a family from a village in Pattan accused the man of attempting to molest their daughter when she was outside her house.

The official said a team of police official rushed to the area and arrested the man. “An FIR (No 56/2020) has been registered in police station Patten,” said the official.