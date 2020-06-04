Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:50 AM

Man killed in Rajouri road accident

UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:50 AM
One person was killed while another was injured in a road accident at Potha on Rajouri-Kalakote road, on Thursday.

A police official said a truck (JK14A 7353) was on way towards Reasi from Dalhori, Rajouri when it rammed into a car (JK 11- 3121) which was coming from Kalakote towards Rajouri.

“The driver police constable Zafer Iqbal and health department official Muhammad Jamil of Siot Thanamandi sustained injuries and were shifted to Rajouri GMC Associated Hospital,” said the official. Jamil succumbed to injuries at the hospital, he said.

