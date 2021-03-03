Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:44 PM

Man shot in Rajouri village

A man sustained injuries in an incident of gunshot in Chakli Baghla village of Rajouri after which Police started investigation into the matter.

The injured has been identified as Pritam Kumar, son of Des Raj of Chakli Baghla village falling under Chatyar Chingus Police Post of Rajouri Police Station.

Police said that the injured man was shot at by one of his relatives over some land dispute and that he received injuries and has been hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Police said that they took cognizance of the matter and started investigation into the matter.

