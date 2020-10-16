Mankote villages in Mendhar shelled: Officials

Pakistan army on Friday morning resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Mankote area of Mendhar sub division of Poonch, police said.

Officials of police said that on Friday early morning at around 05:30 AM, Pakistan army infront of Mankote area of Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub division violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling with small arms and mortars.

“Pak army heavily shelled the villages of Mankote for over an hour triggering panic among locals.” said officials.

They added that a structure received partial loss in shelling with no loss of life or injury reported so far.

Jammu based spokesman of Indian Army, Lt Col Devendar Anand said that Indian army retaliated effectively to the unprovoked firing and shelling in the area.