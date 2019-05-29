Pir Panjal
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 1:33 AM

Mass attachments cripple education sector in Harni

JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 1:33 AM

Mass attachments of teachers and masters in Harni zone of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch is taking a toll over the education sector of the area.

Sources told Greater Kashmir; “Attachments of teaching staff from schools of Harni zone to other zones is a major cause of concern. Time and again, the matter has been taken up with the higher authorities, but so far no action has been taken.”

Trending News

Modi to take oath as PM for second term today

Amarnath Yatra 2019 | Governor launches on-line registration for pilgrims

Additional Secy MHA, Advisors chair security review meeting

Shopian: Civilian killed, scores wounded, gunfight on

“Although the exact number of teachers attached is not clear, but number is several dozen,” they said.

They further said that besides general line teachers, even Rehbr-e-Taleem regularised teachers have been attached, which is in clear violation of norms.

The locals, including Ashok Kumar, Ishan Kumar, Mohammad Umar and Tariq Mahmood accused the Education department of showcasing “callous attitude”.

Latest News

Authorities mull action against pvt schools violating norms

Rajouri: Over 60 pc health institutions sans own building

Ambulance stolen from Khomeini Chowk Bemina: DHSK

'MISUSE OF AMBULANCE'

Modi to take oath as PM for second term today

“Several teachers continue to be attached at different places. It is taking a toll on the education sector. The future of our kids is on stake but the department does not seem to be bothered,” they said.

 On being contacted, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mendhar, Lal Hussain, said that the issue regarding attachments has come to his notice and a report has been sought from the concerned Zonal Education Officer.

“I assure that action will be taken in every case, wherein an attachment has been made in violation of norms,” he said.

Related News