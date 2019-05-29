Mass attachments cripple education sector in Harni

Mass attachments of teachers and masters in Harni zone of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch is taking a toll over the education sector of the area.

Sources told Greater Kashmir; “Attachments of teaching staff from schools of Harni zone to other zones is a major cause of concern. Time and again, the matter has been taken up with the higher authorities, but so far no action has been taken.”

“Although the exact number of teachers attached is not clear, but number is several dozen,” they said.

They further said that besides general line teachers, even Rehbr-e-Taleem regularised teachers have been attached, which is in clear violation of norms.

The locals, including Ashok Kumar, Ishan Kumar, Mohammad Umar and Tariq Mahmood accused the Education department of showcasing “callous attitude”.

“Several teachers continue to be attached at different places. It is taking a toll on the education sector. The future of our kids is on stake but the department does not seem to be bothered,” they said.

On being contacted, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mendhar, Lal Hussain, said that the issue regarding attachments has come to his notice and a report has been sought from the concerned Zonal Education Officer.

“I assure that action will be taken in every case, wherein an attachment has been made in violation of norms,” he said.