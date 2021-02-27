Medical check up camp for children in Mendhar village

With the aim to spread health awareness among school children, Indian army organised a medical check-up and awareness camp at Primary School Behrote located near Line of Control in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.

Army said that the camp was organised for extending primary health care and facilitating provision of free medical advice to locals and school children of the area.

A team of medical officers and associates from Indian army conducted the camp and provided locals with preventive care, treatment and medicines.

As a goodwill gesture, the medical check up camp was an effort to reach out to the school children, locals as also provided primary medical care to the residents of the area, army said.

The school children were educated on preventive measures of vector borne disease like Corona, Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, Gum recession and cavities.

They were also educated on ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid lifestyle diseases prone to children. Army informed that 50 students, 2 teachers and 30 civilians attended the event.