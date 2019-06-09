Mendhar man dies in Saudi Arabia, family seeks return of body

A poor family from Kaneti Banola village of Mendhar has appealed External Affairs Ministry seeking return of body of Zaffer Iqbal, who had died under mysterious circumstances in Saudi Arabia on June 2.

Locals from the area said that 26-years-old Zaffer Iqbal son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Kaneti Banola village of Mendhar was working in Saudi Arabia where he died under mysterious circumstances on June 2. “We are trying to get back the body of Zaffar so that his last rites can be performed in native village but there is no result as of now,” said a family member, urging External Affairs Ministry to help them in returing the body.

They said that victim has left behind four daughters and wife.