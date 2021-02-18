Militant hideout busted in Mahore; cache of arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a militant hideout in Makhidar forest area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition on Thursday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi, Rashmi Wazir told media persons that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Police Station Mahore and the army personnel on a specific information from a reliable source launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Makhidar forest area at around 5.00 AM this morning.

During the search operation, the team recovered war-like stores including explosives, automatic rifles and pistols in an underground hideout built of stones, SSP Reasi said.

The seizure included one AK 47 rifle with 2 magazines, one SLR rifle, one 303 bolt action rifle with magazine, two Chinese pistols with 2 magazines, one tin box containing 807 (including 59 loose) bullets of AK 47 and 5 Dragonov /Sniper Rifle bullets, 8 SLR rifle bullets. Four UBGL grenades and two VHF radio sets with antennas were also recovered.

“The timely recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in otherwise peaceful areas and has scuttled the nefarious plans of militant outfits to derail peace and harmony in the South of Pir Panjal ranges,” SSP said.