Militant hideout busted in Rajouri: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police and Army’s 38 Rashtriya Rifles have busted a militant hideout in forest area near Gambhir Mughlan and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive that were kept in the hideout in past years, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific information, joint parties of J&K police and 38 RR launched an operation in dense forest area near Gambhir Mughlan and found a hideout that was hidden beneath the forest surface using stones.

“02 automatic AK47 rifles, 02 AK magazines, 270 bullets of AK, 02 Chinese pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 Blank rounds, 10 Detonators and 5-6 Kilograms of Explosive material were recovered from the hideout.”

He added that searches in the area are going on and police have registered an FIR and taken up investigation of the case under relevant sections of law.

