Militant hideout busted in Rajouri: Police

Police in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said it busted a big hideout of militants in Chatyari forest area and recovered arms and ammunition including four automatic assault rifles.

Addressing a press conference at the district police lines Rajouri, Senior superintendent of police, Yougal Manhas said that based upon a specific information regarding presence of a militant hideout in Chatyari forest area of Rajouri, an operation was launched by police on Tuesday late evening hours.

In the operation, which continued throughout the day, entire forest area was put to physical search during which a militant hideout was unearthed, he said.

Manhas said that the recoveries from the hideout include 1 AK 56 automatic assault rifle, 3 AK47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols which include 2 modified pistols, 8 magazines of AK rifle, 21 pistol magazines, 02 modified pistol magazines, 606 AK rounds and 36 pistol rounds.

He further said that it appears that militants had stored the recovered arms and ammunition in the underground hideout with an aim to use the same to carry major militant strikes but their plot has been foiled by the police.