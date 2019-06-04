Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 2:02 PM

Militant hideout busted in Surankote; pistol, 214 bullets recovered

Security forces on Monday evening busted a small militant hideout in Lassana forest area of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said a jopint team of the army and the state police from Surankote police station launched an operation in Lassana forest area and unearthed a small militant hideout.

One Chinese pistol (9mm), 213 AK-47 bullets and one 9 mm pistol bullet was recovered from the spot.

The recovery was made by joint teams of police and army during an operation, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral told Greater Kashmir.

