Militant hideout busted in Surankote

Security forces on Monday evening busted a militant hideout in Lassana forest area of Surankote in Poonch district.

A police official said a joint team of Army, and state police from Surankote police station launched an operation in Lassana forest and unearthed the militant hideout.

One Chinese pistol (9mm), 213 AK-47 bullets and one 9 mm pistol bullet was recovered from the spot, the official said.

The recovery was made by joint teams of police and army during the operation, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral told Greater Kashmir.