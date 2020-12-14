Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 14, 2020, 11:01 PM

'Militants killed in Poonch were given chance to surrender'

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 14, 2020, 11:01 PM
File Photo

Security forces on Monday termed the encounter at Poshana along Mughal Road in Poonch district as a major “success” for them as a possible attempt to disturb ongoing District Development Council elections has been foiled.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta along with SSP Ramesh  Angral and army officers addressed the media at Surankote army camp.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Polling begins for 8th phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

The DIG said that reports of the presence of militants were being received from some days after which searches were going on in the areas.

“Meanwhile an incident took place in which a local man was taken away by militants who were rescued by joint efforts of army and police,” he said.

“While our operation was on, militants were traced in a look at Poshana after which they were given ample chance to surrender, and repeated requests were made,” the DIG said.

Related News