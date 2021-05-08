Minor boy killed, three injured in Poonch road accident

A minor boy was killed and three other persons severely injured in a road accident in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that an MUV which was heading towards Rajpora from Mandi skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Rajpora area, leaving a minor kid dead and three other occupants severely injured.

The deceased was identified as Riyaz Ahmad, son of Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Rajpora.

The official told Greater Kashmir that the injured, identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Aijaz Ahmad and Abdul Ahad – all residents of Rajpora, were shifted to the District Hospital Poonch for treatment.