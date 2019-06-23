'Miscreants' damage school building in Kotedhara

In an incident challenging law implementing agencies, unidentified men dismantled half of the building of a government school in Kotedhara panchayat with a JCB machine.

Reports said that in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a group of unidentified people partially damaged the building of Government Middle School Tattapani, located around ten kilometres from the district headquarter town, by using a JCB machine.

Also Read | 5 killed, 20 injured in Delhi building collapse

“For more than an hour, the group continued to dismantle the building and succeeded in grounding two tin sheds and the walls of a three-room building,” officials said.

Soon after coming to know about the incident, officials said, some locals informed the police and education department.

“A team from Rajouri police station visited the spot and managed to detain three people, while seizing the JCB machine as well,” sources said, adding that one of the men fled from the spot.

Also Read | Theft in Rajouri school, 2 houses

Chief Education Officer, Rajouri, Ashraf Rather, said, “More than half of the school building has been dismantled by some miscreants. As per reports, a JCB machine has been used. We have lodged a complaint with the police.”

He added that an inquiry committee has also been formed and has been asked to submit a report within three days.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, said that two men have been detained so far and further investigations are going on.

Also Read | Burning of Schools: Govt worried as toll goes up

The Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said, “The issue is severe in nature as a school building has been damaged. We will ensure stern action against the accused.”