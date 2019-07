Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Bongwah tehsil of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The house collapsed at Kathari Dhar village, leading to death of Gayni Devi and her son Prithvi Raj.

Reports said that the livestock of the family also died in the incident.