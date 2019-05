A motorcyclist died and his pillion rider suffered critical injuries in a road accident in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said a motorcycle was hit by a truck in Dhundak area of the district today, leading to death of one person and injuries to another.

The deceased was identified as Rahil Ahmad (25) of Sanai Nari while the injured, namely Fareed Ahmad (26), also a resident of Sanai Nari, was referred to GMC&H from SDH Surankote.