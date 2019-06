Also Read | Auto Draft

A motorcyclist died in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

An official said that Zaheer Ahmed, son of Abdul Razaq, a resident of Kunuyian village died after a motorcycle he was riding hit with a water tanker of the police.

He was immediately rushed to District Hospital Poonch where doctors declared him dead on arrival.