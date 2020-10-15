MRAC for hassle free travel on Mughal Road

Mughal Road Action Committee (MRAC) on Thursday said that at a time when all roads in Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing smooth vehicular movements, only Mughal Road is still under restrictions and urged the government to allow hassle free travel on this vital road.

Headed by Mir Shaheed Saleem, representatives of Mughal Road Action Committee while addressing a press conference in Rajouri alleged that Mughal Road has become a ‘victim of baseless policies of administrators and governments.’

“Keeping the route closed on the pretext of COVID19 is not justified as it amounts to violations of basic human rights and we also cannot have two set of rule for those travelling on the National Highway 1A and for those travelling on Mughal Road,” the representatives said.

“Mughal Road is now directly linked with economic strata of Rajouri and Poonch as hundreds of unemployed youth of both the districts have purchased vehicles to run on this road and earn livelihood but unnecessary restrictions on the road are becoming a nightmare for them,” they said.

MRAC also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir through Deputy Commissioner Rajouri calling for a need to ensure hassle free movement of people, especially patients, on the Mughal Road.