Also Read | Mughal Road closed

The Mughal Road was closed for traffic due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu region on Thursday, officials said.

Also Read | Mughal road re-opens for traffic after landslides

The landslide occurred at Poshana on the Mughal Road, which led to the closure of the route. Several vehicles are stranded and efforts are being made to clear the blockade, they said.

Also Read | Landslides affect traffic on Mughal Road

The Mughal Road connects Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian of South Kashmir.