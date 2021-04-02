Mughal Road: Full snow clearance from Poonch in 2 days

After an operation of around three weeks, the Mechanical Engineering Department of Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to complete the snow clearance operation in next two days after which decision to open the road for vehicular traffic shall be taken by a joint team of police, traffic police, civil administration and engineering department.

The snow clearance operation was started in second week of March under the aegis of Mechanical Engineering Department of Jammu and Kashmir government.

Mughal Road is an alternate road connecting Jammu’s Poonch district with Kashmir’s Shopian and passes through Pir Ki Gali mountainous pass which remained under snow for almost half an year and the road gets closed in the month of November mostly and is thrown open in April.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote, Saleem Qureshi told Greater Kashmir that snow clearance operation is going on in full swing and men and machinery engaged in operation is about to touch the end point.

He however said that some turns between Bufliyaz and Pir Ki Gali needs more snow clearance and thereafter a joint inspection will be conducted to take a final call on restoration of vehicular traffic on the road.