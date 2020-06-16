Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Mughal Road opened for transporting fruit to outside markets

File Pic

Three vehicles including two cherry-laden load carriers and one oil-tanker crossed the Mughal Road from Kashmir side on day one of its opening after remaining closed for eight months.

On Monday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole issued an order for allowing only goods-laden vehicles to move on Mughal Road that too only from Kashmir to Jammu.

Deputy SP Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch zone, Mohammad Zubair Mirza said that on day one, three vehicles plied on the road from Shopian to Poonch side.

“Two of these vehicles were laden with cherry.” he said.

Mirza said the higher authorities have directed not to allow any vehicle to move from Poonch to Shopian side and also not to allow any passenger vehicle to ply on the road.

