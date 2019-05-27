MULTI-CRORE INVESTMENT SCAM

In the multi multi-crore money investment case, a team of Crime Branch Jammu camped in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch for the second day on Monday and continued its probe.

Earlier on Thursday, a case registered in Mendhar police station. The case was later transferred to state Crime Branch and a special investigation team was also constituted. Besides, an alleged accused was also arrested.

The investigation team started its probe in Mendhar on Sunday morning.

Sources said that many locals shared their statements with the team, which also inspected the site where the private firm had an office.

“On the second day, the team continued its probe in Mendhar town and peripheral areas,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Mushtaq Chowdhary, said that the investigation team is in Mendhar and is carrying out an investigation, but further details cannot be shared at the moment.