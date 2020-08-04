Muzaffarabad authorities hand over Uri woman to police in Poonch

Authorities from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) on Tuesday repatriated a woman hailing from Uri in Baramulla district, who had inadvertently exfiltrated from Uri sector of Line of Control (LoC) in 2019.

An official identified the woman as Shamima Begum, wife of Abdul Latif Bhat of Uri. The official said the woman had exfiltrated from Uri side and was detained by authorities on the other side of LoC.

“A team from Poonch police station received the woman from PaK authorities,” the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch Ramesh Angral said they received the woman and she shall be handed over to her legal heirs through police from Uri.

“The matter is under investigation in Uri and we only received her from authorities from across (the LoC),” the SSP said.