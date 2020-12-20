Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
NC, Congress demand repolling of 10 Darhal booths

National Conference and Congress on Sunday called for repolling at ten polling stations of Darhal DDC constituency alleging booth capturing and fake voting practices.

A delegation of NC and Congress headed by Parvez Rashid Mirza, NC candidate from Darhal, Zahid Sarfaraz Malik, Congress candidate, Advocate Naseem Liaqat and others called upon officers of district administration in Rajouri and alleged that ten booths in and around Darhal were captured by BJP supporters who also casted fake votes.

They demanded repolling at these polling stations and said to have ample evidence to prove bogus voting and booth capturing.

“We would not allow counting if repolling is not ordered.” the leaders of NC and Congress said.

