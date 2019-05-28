Pir Panjal
Ishrat Butt
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 2:48 PM

New idea of Kashmir militancy ended with killing of Zakir Musa: DGP Dilbag Singh

Around 275 militants active in Kashmir valley
Ishrat Butt
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 2:48 PM

Terming the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa as a success for the security forces, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh said that a new idea of militancy introduced by Zakir Musa has ended with his death.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit in Poonch, DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Zakir Musa started a new idea of militancy in Kashmir but his idea came to an end with his killing.

Trending News

LS POLL RESULT | 'Chemistry triumphed over arithmetic'

Amarnath yatra concludes, over 2.85 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance

Foolproof security cover for Amarnath Yatra

Governor briefed about sanitation measures

17th Lok Sabha first session likely from June 6-15

Replying to a question, DGP said that there are around 275 militants active in the valley, out of which 100-120 are foreigners.

“All the security forces are working in a close coordination,” said Singh.

He further said that the police is also taking strong action against drug peddlers.

Tagged in , ,
Related News