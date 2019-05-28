New idea of Kashmir militancy ended with killing of Zakir Musa: DGP Dilbag Singh

Terming the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa as a success for the security forces, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh said that a new idea of militancy introduced by Zakir Musa has ended with his death.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit in Poonch, DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Zakir Musa started a new idea of militancy in Kashmir but his idea came to an end with his killing.

Replying to a question, DGP said that there are around 275 militants active in the valley, out of which 100-120 are foreigners.

“All the security forces are working in a close coordination,” said Singh.

He further said that the police is also taking strong action against drug peddlers.