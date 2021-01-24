Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:00 AM

NGCD awareness events held at Rajouri

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:00 AM

District Administration Rajouri under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh K Shavan on Sunday celebrated the National Girl Child Week.

The theme of the day this year is Empowered girls, Empowered India.

Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

“Rallies, seminars, symposium, felicitation of the girl children at Anganwadi centers, tree plantation by girls etc were among the activities carried out on the day,” said Kartar Singh DPO Rajouri.

A detailed light was thrown on the importance of this day and the need of empowering the girl child by ensuring equal opportunities of growth and development to them.

A number of issues being faced by the girls in the society and various possible ways to address these issues were discussed in the awareness programmes.

Latest News
Representational Image

No entry at Rajpath for children, no celebrations at school as COVID plays dampener

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

Govt plans to incentivise early production from auctioned mines

The purpose for conducting these activities was to make the girls aware of their rights and also to make them understand that they are nowhere.

The District Administration Rajouri is taking a number of measures including strict implementation of PCPNDT Act to disseminate the message for protection of girl child and to arrest declining sex ratio.

Related News