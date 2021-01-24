NGCD awareness events held at Rajouri

District Administration Rajouri under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh K Shavan on Sunday celebrated the National Girl Child Week.

The theme of the day this year is Empowered girls, Empowered India.

“Rallies, seminars, symposium, felicitation of the girl children at Anganwadi centers, tree plantation by girls etc were among the activities carried out on the day,” said Kartar Singh DPO Rajouri.

A detailed light was thrown on the importance of this day and the need of empowering the girl child by ensuring equal opportunities of growth and development to them.

A number of issues being faced by the girls in the society and various possible ways to address these issues were discussed in the awareness programmes.

The purpose for conducting these activities was to make the girls aware of their rights and also to make them understand that they are nowhere.

The District Administration Rajouri is taking a number of measures including strict implementation of PCPNDT Act to disseminate the message for protection of girl child and to arrest declining sex ratio.