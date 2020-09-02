No weekend lockdown in Rajouri now

The authorities in Rajouri district have ordered to end the weekend lockdown in Rajouri district allowing business establishments to open for all seven days of the week but as per earlier notified time schedule.

An order in this regard has been issued by District Magistrate Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh wherein it has been notified that weekend lockdown that used to be impose from 08 PM on Friday evening to 06 AM on Monday morning shall be ceased with immediate effect in the district.

“There shall remain no weekend lockdown in Rajouri district now.” order issued by DM Rajouri further reads.

An officer however said that the operational timing for all the business establishments shall remain as per earlier notified schedule with all the establishments shall close at 05 PM in evening except chemist shops that shall close at 8 PM.