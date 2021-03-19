Nowshera accident: Second biker succumbs to injuries

The death toll in an accident that took place in Nowshera on the highway reached two on Friday as the second motorcycle rider also succumbed to his injuries while being referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu.

Thursday evening two motorcycle riders had sustained injuries when a car (JK02AR-8476) collided with the motorcycle (JK11E-2420) at Dhallian near Nowshera on the highway.

“Both the injured were shifted to Nowshera Sub District Hospital from where they were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu,” Police said.

It said that one of the injured identified as Sukhwinder Singh, son of Jaswant Singh had succumbed to his injuries at Sunderbani while being taken to Jammu Thursday evening while the second injured identified as Simranjeet Singh, son of Harnam Singh of Chowki Handan succumbed near Jammu on Friday.