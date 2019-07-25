Of available 5 rooms, 3 of this Rajouri school declared unsafe

While Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Panihad in Rajouri district has total 5 rooms, three of them have been declared unsafe, thus a risk to the lives of students studying in the school.

Local youth Amjad Chowdhary and Panches, Saddam Hussain and Bashir Ahmed claimed that the school was established in Panihad in 1948 and upgraded as Middle School in 1978.

Later in 1994, the panchayat representatives and the local youth said that the school was further upgraded to the level of Higher Secondary. They said that the present strength of the students studying in the school is 400.

According to them, students from Panihad, Sokar, Parori, Chambi Trar, Karhad and Tarkassi Panchayats have been studying in GHSS Panihad.

They further said that four classrooms and one staffroom constructed in the school in the year 1994 was damaged with the passage of time. Later, two classrooms were constructed by Army under Operation Sadhbhawana while two additional rooms were constructed two years ago by locals and school staff.

At present, the school building has one staff room constructed two decades back, two classrooms constructed by Army in 2006 which are in shambles and two rooms constructed two years back, which is in good condition, they said.

“So, now the students are made to study from a building which has three of the classrooms declared unsafe by the Public Works Department,” they said.

As per sources, Principal of the school raised the issue of damage of school building in 2015 after which PWD conducted a survey and a detailed report was submitted to the CEO Rajouri office on March 17, 2015.

In its inspection report, the engineers of PWD mentioned that some portion of school building was completely unsafe and beyond repair while two classrooms were repairable but unsafe for use.

The PWD also mentioned requirement of Rs 8.50 lakh for repairing the two rooms of the building.

But, according to the locals, after the survey, no further effort was made to repair the school building.

When contacted, CEO Rajouri, Mohammad Ashraf Rather, said, “A new four-room school building has been proposed for the school and the sanction of the same is awaited.”