SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 12:13 AM

Offline PG classes suspended in BGSBU Rajouri

The management of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Thursday suspended Post Graduate offline classes except of one school.

The decision has been taken in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country and fresh SOPs issued by the governemnt.

In an official statement, BGSBU administration said that in view of the alarming resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic and persistent advisory of the government to strictly adhere to all SOPs and protocols, the competent authority had ordered that all the ongoing offline PG classes except those of School of Biosciences and Biotechnology would be reverted back to online mode with immediate effect till further order.

