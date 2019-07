Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

One person died and nine others were injured, four of them seriously, after a vehicle met with an accident in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said a vehicle heading towards Sakhi Maidan festival met with an accident in Saloni Uchad village, leading to one death and injuries to nine occupants.

They said the injured were shifted to SDH Mendhar where from four seriously injured persons were referred to district hospital Rajouri for specialised treatment.