One killed in Rajouri mishap

A young man in his early 20s got killed in an auto accident in Rajouri town on Thursday evening.

Deceased have been identified as Sajjad son of BarketHussain resident of Kheora locality of Rajouri town.

Police officials said that an auto rickshaw JK11 4055 was on the Rajouri ALG road from DhaniDhar when near the army gate it plunged in a roadside drain and one passenger got injured.

” He was brought in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but was declared as brought dead.” said officials of police.

They said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Rajouri police station.