Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:20 AM

One killed in Rajouri mishap

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:20 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A young man in his early 20s got killed in an auto accident in Rajouri town on Thursday evening.

Deceased have been identified as Sajjad son of BarketHussain resident of Kheora locality of Rajouri town.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

Police officials said that an auto rickshaw JK11 4055 was on the Rajouri ALG road from DhaniDhar when near the army gate it plunged in a roadside drain and one passenger got injured.

” He was brought in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but was declared as brought dead.” said officials of police.

They said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Rajouri police station.

Related News