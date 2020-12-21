Over 250 wooden logs, sticks seized in Poonch: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch have seized several vehicles and have arrested many people for their attempts to disturb atmosphere during counting of votes for DDC polls with hundreds of wooden sticks smuggled in the town have been seized.

“In order to ensure fool proof security, strict arrangements have been put in place and entry of vehicles in Poonch town is being regulated.” said SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral.

He said that during naka checking, dozens of private cars entering Poonch town were intercepted with wooden sticks and bats being smuggled in the town have been seized.

“We have seized over two hundred and fifty wooden logs and sticks and have arrested few people besides seizure of vehicles.” said SSP.

He added that accused planning to create law and order problems and to attack their opponent groups during counting of votes.