Pak army violates ceasefire in Poonch: official

Pakistan army on Wednesday violated ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area of this district.

Jammu-based army spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said the ceasefire violation continued till late evening with Pak army using small arms and mortar shelling to target the forward posts along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch. “Our army is retaliating befittingly,” said Lt Col Anand.

A police officer said there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property. He, however, said intense shelling was going on in the area.