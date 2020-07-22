Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
'Pak army violates ceasefire in Poonch'

Pakistan army on Wednesday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing in forwards areas along the Line of Control (LoC) here, police said.

A police official said Pakistan army targeted army posts on this side of the LoC in Kirni and Qasba areas of Poonch sector, along the LoC.

The official said firing and shelling started at 7 pm and was going till late in the evening. But, he said there was no immediate report of any loss of life so far.

Earlier on Friday evening, Pakistani army resorted to heavy shelling in the area resulting in killing of a husband-wife duo and their teenage son and injuries to fourth member of family.

