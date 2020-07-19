'Pak army violates ceasefire in Sunderbani'

Pakistani army on Sunday violated ceasefire in a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in this district.

A statement issued by the army said at around 7:15 pm, Pakistan army violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling.

” Pakistan army used both small arms as well as mortars to fire on Line of Control. Our army is retaliating befittingly to such unprovoked fire by Pakistan army,” said Jammu-based Defense spokesman, Devendar Anand.

On Friday evening, Pakistani army shelled Khari Karmara village here, resulting in death of three members of a family including a husband-wife duo and their teenage son.