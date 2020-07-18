PaK man held on LoC in Rajouri

A man hailing from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) has been held on the Line of Control (LoC) in Lam village of Nowshera sector here while he was trying to sneak in into this side, an official said.

The official said army personnel deployed on a forward posts on the LoC noticed an “intrusion bid” by an unarmed who was challenged and detained by the troops later on late Friday evening.

The official said the intruder has been identified as Habib Ul Rehman, son of Muhammad Sadiq of Dhal Khamba village of Mirpur in PaK.

“He was shifted to the nearest army camp for questioning,” said the official, adding this afternoon the man was handed over to police in Nowshera for further investigation.

“The required legal proceedings and investigation into the matter is going on,” said a senior police officer.