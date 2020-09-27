Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 11:17 PM

'Pak shells LoC villages in Rajouri'

Pakistani army on Sunday evening violated ceasefire in Rajouri district for the sixth consecutive day and shelled villages in Keri area of Rajouri, police officials told Greater Kashmir.

The Police officials said that on Sunday evening at 06:15 PM, Pakistani army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Keri area of Rajouri.

“LoC areas including Barat Gala and other in Keri sector came under shelling from Pakistan side.” said officials of police. They added that mortar shells fired from across are falling along LoC. “Indian army is retaliating befittingly.” said officials.

