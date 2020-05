UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 1:12 AM

Pakistan army on Tuesday morning violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and fired small arms and mortar shells, an official said.

Jammu-based spokesman of army, Lt Col Devander Anand said on Tuesday morning, Pakistan army violated the ceasefire in Sunderbani sector, targeting forward army posts.

“Pakistan army resorted to firing with both small arms as well as mortars.” said the spokesman.

He said the army retaliated befittingly.