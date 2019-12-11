Pakistan troops resorts to 'artillery' shelling along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire and resorted to artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said.

This is for the first time that artillery has been used to target forward posts and villages along the LoC.

“At about 1730 hours Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars & artillery along LoC in Shahpur & Kirni sectors in district Poonch on Wednesday,” he said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, spokesman said.