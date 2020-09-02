Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector: official

Pakistan army on Wednesday violated ceasefire in many forward areas of this district, triggering panic among locals.

An official said at around 7 pm, Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Qasba, Kirni and Shahpur areas.

Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors.

“Our army is retaliating befittingly,” he said. An official said there were no reports of any loss in the firing.