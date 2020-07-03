Parts of Rajouri town, peripheral villages declared red zone

The district administration Rajouri on Friday declared some parts of Rajouri town and many villages in the peripheral as red zone with main market of old town in Rajouri been locked till further orders after a CRPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who came on leave from Srinagar five days ago, tested positive here.

District Magistrate (DM) Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said that a man hailing from Gambhir Brahmana village of Rajouri returned from Srinagar where he was serving as ASI of CRPF.

“He mentioned his travel history as Jammu instead of Srinagar and was thus sent to home quarantine and his sample was collected on Saturday. The sample report was received on Thursday which is positive.” DM said.

He informed that the man spend few days in his house at Patraramohalla near Nagesh bridge in Rajouri town and rest three days in Gambhir Brahmana village.

“He also organised a GrehParvesh event in his home. The function was attended by number of people who came in contact with the infected man who has now tested COVID 19 positive.” the DM said. “Taking in view the seriousness of the issue and long contact history, the Lower PanjgrianApanchayat comprising of Gambhir Brahmana village and other villages have been declared as red zones, whereas area of Rajouri town near Nagesh Bridhe including OshoDhara Ashram locality have also been declared as red zone.” DM added.

Officer further said that area from Nagesh bridge near Rajouri town to Gambhir Brahamana that falls on left side of Jammu Poonch highway shall also remain in red zone with no inward and outward movement shall be allowed in the area and 500 meters area on the outer radius of the red zone shall be treated as buffer zone.

District Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh further said a complete lockdown has been ordered in main market of old town of Rajouri.

He informed that the man tested positive with COVID19 visited the old town number of times and purchased commodities from some traders in the area who stand identified and due to this we are left with no other reason than to lockdown the main old city till sanitization and sampling of all the high risk contacts.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh informed that aggressive contact tracing of the person is going on with many people have been identified who came in contact with the person tested positive.