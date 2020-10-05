PDP holds meet at Rajouri

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday held its maiden workers’ meeting here post abrogation of Article 370.

Senior party leader, Tazeem Dar along with Darhal assembly segment incharge, Shokat Ali chaired the meeting.

Local party workers and leaders highlighted the grievances of people and termed dilapidated condition of roads across Kotranka sub-division as major cause of concern. Addressing the meeting, Ali said the PDP has “encrypted golden words in the history of Jammu and Kashmir with government setup and clean governance which is still remembered by people.”

Dar said Kotranka was given due emphasis in terms of development by PDP governments, including sanctioning of a mini indoor sports stadium at Kotranka, Degree College, vital roads projects and others.